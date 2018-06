The wait is over pickle juice lovers! Sonic’s highly-anticipated lime green slushie is finally available to order at participating restaurants nationwide.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The summertime drink debuts with three other new flavors: Bahama Mama, Blue Hawaiian and Tiger's Blood.

Calling all pickle lovers! The Pickle Juice Slush is coming this Monday, June 11th! Get your tastebuds ready for pickle juice deliciousness 😏🥒😎 — Sonic Drive-In (@sonicdrivein) June 8, 2018

The drink is described as sweet, but tart. Are you brave enough to try it?