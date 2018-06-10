Show Us Your Bicycles

COOPERSBURG, PA — This collector is showing us his bicycles and human power vehicles. He has about 250 of them! Now that’s a lot of bikes.

Bob Swaim started his collection about 20 years ago, and he was generous enough to show Weekend Philler a sample of his collection and even demonstrate how to ride each unique vehicle. The awesome thing about this collection is that Bob doesn’t keep all of these bikes just for himself. He shares his love for cycling by putting on presentations and working with anyone who can benefit from using human powered vehicles; from children, to people with disabilities, to aging people with memory problems, and really just anyone who takes an interest. Take a peek at his collection here!