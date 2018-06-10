Weekend Philler Episode 224

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This weekend on Weekend Philler, we teach some kids how to fish at The Ike Foundation's Hook 'Em Early Kid's Tournament, escape an ancient Egyptian tomb at 5 Wits, visit Vineland, New Jersey's most interesting roadside attraction: the Palace of Depression, ride some human-powered vehicles from Bob Swaim's bicycle collection, and send some kid reporters out to cover Philadelphia Wizard World Comic Con's Kid's Day!

Wow, that's an action packed half hour. Thanks for tuning it to PHL17 at 6:30pm and 11:30pm on Saturday nights and letting us "phill" a little of your weekend.

Here are the clips:

