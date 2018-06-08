Lee By The Sea: Jason Lee Explores Atlantic City

Posted 7:53 AM, June 8, 2018

In this edition of Lee By The Sea, Jason Lee explores some of what Atlantic City has to offer this summer.

Jason speaks with entertainment reporter Whitney Ullman about some of the upcoming events by the shore.

Jason talk to the Humane Society of Atlantic County about some cute dogs and puppies looking for their forever home.

Jason speaks with a police officer about shore safety.

Jason speaks with someone with the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority about the revival of the casino industry in Atlantic City.

Jason talks about the Bungalow Beach Run and the Atlantic City Marathon.

