Friday Freebie: Free Tacos!

You don’t have to be a basketball fan to enjoy free food, but we can thank the Golden State Warriors for free tacos!

Taco Bell announced they'll be giving out free Doritos Locos Tacos on June 13th.

It's all part of their "Steal a Game, Steal a Taco" promotion. The company promised to hand out free tacos at participating locations if a team "steals" a game while on the road.

Well that happened this past week when the Warriors beat the Cleveland Cavaliers at game three in Ohio.

Participating locations across the country will give away the tacos this Wednesday from 2-6pm. YUM!