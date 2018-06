For the past 60 years, IHOP has been flipping pancakes as the International House of Pancakes. That’s all going to change come June 11th! The chain took to Twitter to announce its new name…sort of.

From IHOP to IHOb, the company hasn't revealed what the "b" stands for just yet, but its offered up some hints on social media.

For 60 pancakin’ years, we’ve been IHOP. Now, we’re flippin’ our name to IHOb. Find out what it could b on 6.11.18. #IHOb pic.twitter.com/evSxKV3QmT — IHOP (@IHOP) June 4, 2018

Take a look at IHOP's twitter poll.

Bacon seems to be the front-runner, but many are banking on IHOP becoming the International House of Breakfast.

