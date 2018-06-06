Do You Suffer From Chronic Migraine?

*The following post is sponsored.

Did you know June is “Migraine & Headache Awareness Month?” Neurologist Dr. Kerry Knievel broke down what Chronic Migraine is, its impact and how patients can treat it.

Chronic Migraine is headaches that occur on more than 15 days out of the month. On each of these days, they last for over four hours.

"On 8 or more of those days, they have features associated with them including nausea, light sensitivity, sound sensitivity, limitation of daily activities and slowing of thinking," said Dr. Knievel.

Migraines undoubtedly affect every aspect of patients' lives.

"I have patients who miss their children's soccer games, miss time with their friends and turn down work promotions because they're worried that they're not going to be reliable to their employer. Migraines are unpredictable so they have no way of knowing when the attacks are going to occur."

There are many treatment options for migraines, but for Chronic Migraine specifically doctors have turned to Botox injections. They're typically administered by a headache specialist or a neurologist and are injected in the forehead, the temples, the back of the head, the upper neck and the shoulders.

"It tends to work very well for prevention of migraines. It's done every 12 weeks. There can be side effects as with any medication. The most common side effects in the trial were neck pain and some weakness of the eyelids."

Visit botoxchronicmigraine.com for more information.