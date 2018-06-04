Former Flyer Weighs In On Stanley Cup Finals

*The following post is sponsored.

Former Flyer and US Hockey Hall of Famer Jeremy Roenick joined us to talk about the Stanley Cup finals and also revealed the winner of this year’s Kraft Hockeyville USA competition.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Roenick said this year's playoffs have been some of the best hockey he's seen played in a long time.

"Having an expansion team like Las Vegas in the final, which is absolutely unheard of, is one of the best sports stories in the last hundred years to tell you the truth. It's just amazing that a team in its first year can go to the Stanley Cup finals and compete for the hardest trophy in all of sports to win."

Roenick said having Alex Ovechkin in the finals has been great for the NHL. Folks are intrigued by him and the overall match-up.

"It's been close hockey. Both goal tenders have been very good. This is a flip of a coin for me. I think it'll go seven."

So how do these great players come to be? It all starts in their local communities.

Kraft's annual Hockeyville USA competition tries to find the country's most passionate hockey communities and helps them become a better place to play and learn the game. The winning community receives $150,000 worth of rink and program upgrades and will also host a NHL preseason game.

"Kraft Hockeyville puts hockey on the map in the grassroots area. Clinton, New York just became the fourth winner. They have the most passionate hockey community for this year. It is an amazing competition."

Head to krafthockeyville.com to learn more about the competition and find out how you can submit your community.