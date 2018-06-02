IN FOCUS: Summer Safety and Fun in Philadelphia

It’s summer time! In this episode of In Focus, we highlight outdoor fun, pool safety, and the Elmwood Park Zoo.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Summer is a time when many people are heading to the beach or to area pools. But, still too many people including children don’t know how to swim. Our Matt Alba of PHL17 Morning News shares his report on the Goldfish Swim School in Oaks where parents and children are learning important safety tips. That’s while the City of Philadelphia is preparing to open its seventy plus pools for the summer. Orlando Rendon, City of Philadelphia Parks and Recreation Deputy of Programs joins us to talk extensively about the City’s pools and programs that are free and available to the public. And, Rendon shares what is happening in the City’s parks this summer and what permits are required. Our Khiree Stewart shares his report on a new way to experience ziplining in the park. And, lastly we round of this In Focus with a special visit from the Elmwood Park Zoo located in Norristown which traveled to our studios with animals that help people impacted by autism. Sally the cockatoo, Picchu the Chinchilla and Monty the ball python pay us a visit as we learn more about these community ambassadors. The Elmwood Park Zoo announced in May that they have been named the first Certified Autism Center zoo in the world. “In Focus” airs Saturdays at 6:30 AM on PHL17.