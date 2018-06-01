Where to get free doughnuts and deals on National Doughnut Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In honor of National Doughnut Day on Friday, June 1, businesses across the country are offering freebies and deals for all doughnut lovers.

As always, the deals are good at participating locations only and it's recommended you check with your location first.

Dunkin' Donuts: Get a free classic donut of your choice with the purchase of any beverage all day on Friday. The offer is available while supplies last at participating locations.

Helloooo, Donut! #NationalDonutDay is coming, Friday 6/1! Treat Do' Self to a FREE donut with the purchase of any beverage. 🍩🎉❤️ pic.twitter.com/zCkigYNfzC — Dunkin' Donuts (@dunkindonuts) May 27, 2018

Edible Arrangements: The chain is offering a free "Edible Donut" which is their new doughnut made with Granny Smith apples dipped in chocolate). The deal is good at participating locations.

If you're thinking, "Hey, aren't all doughnuts supposed to be edible?" You're not alone:

Haha it's a fair question--and while that may be true, they've never been Edible® before! We've taken a fresh twist on this classic treat and you can try one for FREE this Friday just for visiting your local store. #NationalDonutDay — Edible Arrangements (@edible) May 30, 2018

Fractured Prune Doughnuts: Get one free "OC Sand" doughnut at participating stores.



Krispy Kreme is offering one free doughnut to each customer at participating stores in the United States and Canada.

LaMar's Donuts: LaMar's is offering one free doughnut per customer on Friday. All you need is to print or show a "golden ticket" available on their website. It is good for "any doughnut with a hole."

Papa John's: Yes, Papa John's offers doughnut holes - but you'll have to wait an extra day for this deal. The pizza chain is offering free doughnut holes with any purchase of two pizzas. The deal is good online only with the promo code "DONUT."

For #NationalDonutDay we’ve got something big in the works. Well, technically small, but also big. And sweet. pic.twitter.com/km74ekyiWv — Papa John's Pizza (@PapaJohns) May 30, 2018

Potbelly Sandwich Shop: Although there's no doughnuts associated with this deal but it's still pretty good. June 1 marks the chain's 41st birthday and is offering Potbelly Perks members a BOGO deal: a free sandwich with the purchase of another sandwich.

Walmart: Get one free glazed doughnut on Friday. The retailer expects to give away 1.2 million doughnuts nationwide by the end of the day.

Walton Donuts: The chain is giving away free doughnut holes to everyone with any purchase. They have four locations in the metro.

The Salvation Army will be honoring the work of the "Donut Lassies" who helped get the sweet treats to soldiers during World War I. Teaming up with Entenmann's, the Salvation Army is organizing more than 40 "Do Good Donut Parties" to deliver donuts to thousands of veterans across the country.

#ThrowbackThursday to WWI when Donut Lassies handed out sweet treats to U.S. soldiers fighting on the frontlines. Tomorrow is #NationalDonutDay and we want you to celebrate with us! Pay it forward by delivering donuts to someone who deserves it. pic.twitter.com/ZeAQEoVrQY — Salvation Army USA (@SalvationArmyUS) May 31, 2018

The Salvation Army of Los Angeles and BakeMark will also be hosting the second annual Donut Eating Championship, while LaMar's Donuts & Coffee and the charitable organization will hold scavenger hunts in Phoenix, AZ; Denver, CO; Fort Collins, CO; Wichita, KS; Kansas City, MO; Lincoln, NE; and Omaha, NE. Lastly, Salvation Army and the Greater Cincinnati Retail Bakers Association will hold a "Donut Day" in downtown Cincinnati.

Tim Horton's: If you're lucky enough to live near Buffalo, NY; Columbus, OH; or Detroit, MI; you have a chance to win free doughnuts for a year by showing up first after the doors open at 6 a.m., and asking for "Gold Timbits." The Tim Horton's dessert comes glazed in 24K gold and honey.

Talk about a golden opportunity! Be the first in-restaurant Guest after 6am on June 1st to ask for the “Gold Timbits®” at one of five specially selected locations in Buffalo, Columbus & Detroit & you could win free donuts for a year! No purchase necessary: https://t.co/CtYpr3Nyrt pic.twitter.com/V612wPk3Vt — Tim Hortons U.S. (@TimHortonsUS) May 30, 2018

Burger King is also getting in on the day with a limited version of the Whopper that looks like a doughnut. Not coincidentally, it also comes with a "free mini slider." Get it?

The "doughnut" is available at select locations in New York, L.A, Miami, Boston & Salt Lake City.