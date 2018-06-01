Hersheypark Is Ready For Summer 2018

PHL17’s Chandler Lutz took a trip to Hershey, PA to see what Hersheypark has to offer for the summer season. Including two new attractions and Food Truck Fridays.

HERSHEY, PA-- Today Hersheypark has grown to 121-acres with more than 70 rides and attractions, including 14 exhilarating roller coasters. Included in your admission is The Boardwalk At Hersheypark water park, with 14 unique water attractions and 29 private rental cabanas; and ZooAmerica North American Wildlife Park, an 11-acre, walk-through zoo that cares for more than 200 animals representing more than 60 species.

In addition, the Park features live daily entertainment, retail shopping, family games and numerous food and beverage options. With a complete Summer 2018 concert lineup at Hersheypark Stadium.

For more, head to hersheypark.com.