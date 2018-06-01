You Can Legally Gamble on Sports in Delaware Starting June 5th

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Delaware -- Starting next Tuesday, you'll be able to bet on sports in the state of Delaware. The first state is the first to announce it's launching a sports gaming operation outside of Nevada. This all comes after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned a federal law that banned sports betting.

Delaware's Governor announced that the state is launching a full scale sports gaming operation on Tuesday June 5th at its three casinos.

The state has rolled out a website that explains how to gamble on specific sports. Delaware's sports gaming product is called SportsPick. It goes live Tuesday afternoon at 1:30 p.m. inside Dover Downs Hotel and Casino, Delaware Park, and Harrington Raceway & Casino.

The Delaware Lottery has published an online guide to help users if they're not familiar with how to place wagers on pro baseball, football, hockey, basketball, golf and auto racing. It familiarizes people with important betting terms like point spread, money line, an over, a parlay, and more.

Under state law passed in 2009, Delaware may authorize betting on professional and collegiate sports, with the exception of games involving Delaware-based teams.

Lawmakers in New Jersey are attempting to pass a bill by next week that would allow the state to regulate and tax the sports betting industry. And Pennsylvania may be close behind. Just this week the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board announced casinos can start submitting applications for the right to have sports betting.