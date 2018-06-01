Boil Water Advisory in Effect in Horsham

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Horsham, PA - An advisory is in effect for some people living in Montgomery County.

The Horsham Water and Sewer Authority has issued a "Boil Water Advisory" for some residents in Horsham.

Officials say chlorine disinfection dropped below state requirements and until things get back to normal, they’re advising residents to use boiled or bottled water for drinking, cooking, brushing teeth and food preparation.

The Hatboro-Horsham school district also canceled classes for Friday, due to the boil water advisory.

Due to the water advisory in Horsham Township, ALL Hatboro-Horsham Schools are closed today, Friday June 1. — Hatboro-Horsham SD (@HH_Schools) June 1, 2018

OFFICIAL NOTICE:

This is an important notice from the Horsham Water & Sewer Authority sent May 31st, 2018 to customers of the Horsham water system within the area bounded by Limekiln Pike, County Line, Blair Mill and Welsh Roads.

Because of a malfunction of the disinfection system at one of our operating wells, Horsham Water & Sewer Authority advises you to use boiled or bottled water for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation until further notice. Bring water to a boil, boil it for 2 minutes and let it cool before use.

HWSA believes this situation has been resolved. The advisory is a precautionary measure until lab results confirm the issue is resolved.

We will notify you as soon as it is no longer necessary to boil your water. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your cooperation.