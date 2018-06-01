Adopt A Pet: JK

Posted 9:28 AM, June 1, 2018, by , Updated at 09:27AM, June 1, 2018

Meet our very own “Philly Special” and by that we mean a true Philadelphia mutt. JK has a couple of mixed breeds in him, but he’s 100% adorable.

JK is three years old and has had a few health issues throughout his lifetime including his weight. When found he was extremely underweight for his size. You can find him at Street Tails Animal Rescue right now. They've given him some extra food with a high protein and fat diet. He's doing a lot better!

This pup would do great in a lot of different homes. Despite his size, he's gentle and laid back. Find out more information here!

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s