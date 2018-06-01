Adopt A Pet: JK

Meet our very own “Philly Special” and by that we mean a true Philadelphia mutt. JK has a couple of mixed breeds in him, but he’s 100% adorable.

JK is three years old and has had a few health issues throughout his lifetime including his weight. When found he was extremely underweight for his size. You can find him at Street Tails Animal Rescue right now. They've given him some extra food with a high protein and fat diet. He's doing a lot better!

This pup would do great in a lot of different homes. Despite his size, he's gentle and laid back. Find out more information here!