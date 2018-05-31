Burger King Releasing Limited Edition “Whopper Donut”

Every first Friday of June we celebrate National Doughnut Day! Fast food giant Burger King is looking to standout this year with their limited edition “Whopper Donut.”
In a newly released Youtube video, the company is calling it the "first flame-grilled donut ever."
Burger King realizes many may say it's just a Whopper with a hole cut in it and responded to these claims with "if it has a donut hole in it, it's a donut."
The middle cut-out piece will not go to waste. Customers will receive a "free" mini slider.
It'll be available at five locations: Boston, Miami Beach, Los Angeles, New York and Salt Lake City. Unfortunately, none for our area!