76ers’ Bryan Colangelo Accused of Using Burner Twitter Accounts to Trash Talk Players

Posted 10:26 AM, May 30, 2018, by , Updated at 10:31AM, May 30, 2018

Philadelphia, PA - According to a report from Ben Detrick of The Ringer, 76ers President of Operations, Bryan Colangelo, may have been using 5 different Twitter accounts to troll players, coaches, and Sixers staff.

The report alleges that in posts ranging from April 2016 to last week, the Twitter accounts insulted Joel Embiid, Markelle Fultz; criticized Brett Brown; and bashed executives like Sam Hinkie.

The Ringer states that in February they received an anonymous tip that Colangelo had secretly been operating five different accounts, which all seemed to follow similar player and coaching accounts.

 

