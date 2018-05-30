76ers’ Bryan Colangelo Accused of Using Burner Twitter Accounts to Trash Talk Players

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Philadelphia, PA - According to a report from Ben Detrick of The Ringer, 76ers President of Operations, Bryan Colangelo, may have been using 5 different Twitter accounts to troll players, coaches, and Sixers staff.

The report alleges that in posts ranging from April 2016 to last week, the Twitter accounts insulted Joel Embiid, Markelle Fultz; criticized Brett Brown; and bashed executives like Sam Hinkie.

The Ringer states that in February they received an anonymous tip that Colangelo had secretly been operating five different accounts, which all seemed to follow similar player and coaching accounts.

The @sixers have released a statement on all the crazy Bryan Colangelo allegations. @phl17 pic.twitter.com/eSJihotoOs — Matt Alba (@mattalbaPHL17) May 30, 2018