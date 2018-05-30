Warm Weather Beauty Essentials

The following post is sponsored.*

With warm weather finally here, it’s time to shed those layers and get ready for summer! Beauty expert Kate De Ponte shares her simple ways you can look and feel your best this season.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

"Warm weather is finally here... and imagine the perfect Sunday. You're outside with family or friends, go to the beach or park, the weather is beautiful. Well, Neutrogena believes every day is Sunday with their new campaign that celebrates the time you spend outside enjoying the sun responsively. It starts with sunscreen. The best form is one you'll actually want to wear daily like new Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel Sunscreens. It combines broad spectrum sun protection and moisture that feels like a serum. It instantly absorbs in skin layers well under makeup and is great for all skin types.

· Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel Sunscreens; $10.99 - $11.49 at neutrogena.com.

When it comes to sweat, the miraDry treatment is the first and only FDA-cleared solution to permanently reduce under arm sweat, odor and hair of all colors, with as little as one treatment and one hour with immediate results. It utilizes proprietary thermal technology for eliminating sweat and odor glands in the under arm. It non-invasively targets the area where the sweat glands reside and safely destroys them while also cooling skin.

· miraDry; prices vary - visit miradry.com

Having a proper shaving regimen is important year round, but more-so in the summer when heat and humidity create a need for extra TLC. This includes exfoliating before your shave to get rid of dead skin cells, and moisturizing post-shave to lock in moisture and prevent ingrowns. The Dr. Carver collection from Dollar Shave Club provides everything for your summer shave insurance, including prep scrub, post-shave cream or post-shave dew. And if you have a little scruff, their new beard oil helps keep your beard moisturized. But Dollar Shave Club is so much more than shaving products. They have collections for skin care, shower, oral care and even hair care like Boogies, which has hair gel, hair paste, hair fiber and hair pomade to tame hair. And what's best is that all these products can come to your door monthly or as often as you like.

· Dollar Shave Club; $8 - $25 at DollarShaveClub.com.

Looking great begins on the inside. Perfectil is the UK's leading supplement for skin, hair and nails. It is a multivitamin that is a unique formulation of 22 nutrients to maintain a glowing complexion, luscious hair and strong nails. Alongside vitamins and minerals essential to overall health and wellness, find it at Walgreens.

· Perfectil Original; $17.49 at Wallgreens.com.

And here are your warm weather must-haves."