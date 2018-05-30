× “Roseanne” Cancelled After Barr Goes On Twitter Rant

ABC has pulled the plug on “Roseanne” after a racist tweet by Roseanne Barr.

On Tuesday morning, Barr made a comment on Twitter about former Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett.

In a response to a comment about Jarrett, Barr tweeted, "muslim brotherhood and planet of the apes had a baby."

That tweet sparked outrage and many people started calling Barr a racist.

Barr later apologized tweeting, "I apologize to Valerie Jarrett and to all Americans". She then said that she was quitting twitter.

Barr also made comments on Twitter about Chelsea Clinton, tweeting, "Chelsea Soros Clinton."

She later replied in the comments that Clinton was married to the nephew of George Soros. He’s a billionaire who has been the subject of many right-wing conspiracy theories.

ABC's President of the Entertainment Division, Channing Gungey, said Barr's comments are "inconsistent with our values and we have decided to cancel her show."

Hulu announced it will also be pulling the show from its site. Viacom also announced that it will be pulling reruns of old Roseanne shows from its schedules starting today.