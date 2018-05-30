× Photo Pop Philly Draws Instagrammers to Walnut St.

PHILADELPHIA, PA – In a world seemingly dominated by likes, followers and selfies; Instagrammers young and old are looking for new ways to engage their audience, and Photo Pop Philly is a new way to do just that.

Kate Marlys, known around town as Philly PR Girl, is the owner and curator of the temporary exhibit on 13th and Walnut Street.

Marlys says interactive art exhibits are popping up all around the country as a way for Instagrammers to take cool photos in front of some truly unique backdrops. “There are 12 local artists that contributed to the space. So far we have only been open a couple of days and it’s been amazing. We’ve had a line outside every day! This is the first interactive art exhibit in the city of Philadelphia. Some of these are popping up in New York, L.A., and San Francisco…I reached out to some of the people that I am huge fans of and said, ‘Hey would you want to design a wall?’”

One of the artists she asked was mural artist Alloyius Mcilwaine who created a painting he calls “Reach for the Stars.” Mcilwaine said “I’m really known for doing abstract shapes and painting women, so I combined both of those. I just wanted to have a woman that was reaching for like a whole bunch of different things. It’s an honor to be a part of something like this! Anything positive, I am all about being a part of.”

The temporary exhibit features some highly Instagrammable red, white and blue themed rooms.

The artist known as These Pink Lips did a mural, bench and pillow for the exhibit which can be viewed immediately after walking in the door. Marlys explained, “She designs for celebrities such as Cardi B and Mary J. Blige. It’s all about female empowerment in our freedom of speech room.”

Photo Pop Philly costs $25 and will be open through July 8th.

Need some New material for your boring old Instagram? Look no further than @PhotoPopPhilly ! #photopopphilly pic.twitter.com/ecsAyAP7Wh — Matt Alba (@mattalbaPHL17) May 30, 2018