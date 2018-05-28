× Video Showing Wildwood Police Officer Punching Woman Goes Viral

Video of what happened on a Wildwood beach this holiday weekend is going viral. It shows a police officer punching a woman in the head during an arrest.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Wildwood Police Department has launched an investigation.

Police did not say how it started, but the woman in the video is now facing an "obstruction and minor in possession of alcohol" charge.

The department identified the woman as 20 year-old Emily Weinman from Philadelphia.

They said that she has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault on a police officer, aggravated assault by spitting on a police officer, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and possession of alcohol by a minor.

In a statement, Chief Robert Regalbuto said that he finds the video to be alarming but will not rush to judgment until the investigation is done.

Wildwood Police are asking anyone who witnessed the altercation and has additional video to give them a call.