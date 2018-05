Meet a real Georgia peach, who is looking for her forever home.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Rachel is from the South and has a lot of southern charm. She is full of energy of energy and has a lot of love to give. She's a Flat- Coated Retriever, with silky smooth fur. She was found as a stray and is now officially a Philly girl! You can meet this gem at Saved Me Animal Rescue in Philadelphia.