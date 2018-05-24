We’re Fighting Child Poverty This Red Nose Day 2018

Our news team brought the comic relief this morning with their Red Noses! Today is fourth annual #RedNoseDay. The day was created to have fun and make a difference, all while raising money and awareness to help end child poverty.
In its first three years, Red Nose Day has raised over $100 million dollars and has impacted the lives of over 8 million children in all 50 states, Puerto Rico, and 34 countries internationally. Locally, the funds raised will help homeless teens at the Covenant House in Philadelphia.
If you want to participate the noses are sold for $1 at Walgreens, because "Every One Counts."
To get your nose and learn how to get involved, head to rednoseday.org.