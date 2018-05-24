We’re Fighting Child Poverty This Red Nose Day 2018

Our news team brought the comic relief this morning with their Red Noses! Today is fourth annual #RedNoseDay. The day was created to have fun and make a difference, all while raising money and awareness to help end child poverty.

In its first three years, Red Nose Day has raised over $100 million dollars and has impacted the lives of over 8 million children in all 50 states, Puerto Rico, and 34 countries internationally. Locally, the funds raised will help homeless teens at the Covenant House in Philadelphia.

Noses on! It's #RedNoseDay and we are proud to to help support in the fight to end child poverty. Here in #Philly we support @CovenantHousePA. Join me on @phl17 to find out where you can get your 🔴! @RedNoseDayUSA pic.twitter.com/6Qi94EnR4X — Chandler Lutz (@ChandlerPHL17) May 24, 2018

If you want to participate the noses are sold for $1 at Walgreens, because "Every One Counts."

To get your nose and learn how to get involved, head to rednoseday.org.