NFL Requires Players To Kneel On Field During National Anthem

On Wednesday, the National Football League announced a new policy that will require players to stand for the national anthem if they are on the field.

Teams can be fined if players and personnel refuse.

Players and staff do have the option to stay in the locker room or another place off the field during the national anthem if they wish.

Kneeling during the national anthem began when San Francisco 49ers Quarterback Colin Kaepernick started kneeling during the national anthem back in 2016 as a protest against police brutality and racial injustice.

PHL 17's Khiree Stewart was live at Lincoln Financial Field with reaction from Eagles players.