Woman And Her Granddaughter Safe After House Collapse In Mount Airy

The city is looking into the cause of a partial house collapse at the 7000 block of Lincoln Drive in Mount Airy.

The three-story twin home came crashing down on Tuesday morning.

A woman and her granddaughter were inside the house during the incident. They were able to make it out and were not harmed.

The Philadelphia Department of Licenses and Inspections were on the scene. Philadelphia Gas Works said it was not a gas explosion.

The Red Cross is assisting the family.