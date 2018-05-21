City Begins New Bike Lane Project

Posted 9:18 AM, May 21, 2018

On Monday, Philadelphia will begin construction on a new bike lane project.

It will take place on JFK Boulevard and Market Street, between 15th and 20th streets.

The project will reduce the number of traffic lanes from four to three.

The city says the goal of the project is to improve the safety of bicyclists by adding protected bike lanes and new turn lanes for drivers.

There will also be pedestrian safety improvements as well like posts for shorter crossing distances, painted traffic islands, and upgraded bus shelters.

This is all part of the city's vision to have zero traffic deaths by 2030.

It's a 9 month pilot program in which the city will collect data and possibly make adjustments.

Construction will last through Friday, June 1st.

