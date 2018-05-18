Stotesbury Cup Regatta Moved to NJ Out of Concern for Rowers’ Safety

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Pennsauken, NJ - Because of heavy rain and debris in the Schuylkill River, the 92nd Annual Stotesbury Cup Regatta was moved to Cooper River earlier this week. Officials are moving the regatta from its usual location, the Schuylkill River, out of concern for participant safety.

“We are so glad to be able to offer these athletes a world-class venue for the regatta, and we are extremely excited to host the world’s largest high school rowing event,” said Freeholder Jeff Nash, liaison to the Camden County Parks Department. “Having the ability and capacity to host events like this is an incredible benefit to Camden County, and is why the Board has worked so hard to maintain and improve Cooper River in recent years.”

The Stotesbury Cup Regatta typically hosts more than 5,000 competitors who compete in 31 championship events, and attracts as many as 10,000 spectators. Competitors will begin arriving at Cooper River on Thursday afternoon and will stay through Saturday.

Recently, the Cooper River dredging project removed more than 115,000 cubic yards of sediment from the river bed. This enhanced the rowing course by deepening the previously shallow sixth lane, while creating a significant environmental benefit to the water quality. On average, the depth of the course has been increased by between five and six feet to accommodate large scale competition and create full access to the width of the river.

“This year the Cooper River is playing host to more than 15 regattas, making this our busiest rowing season ever,” Nash said. “The Cooper River, one of the county’s largest economic engines, finalized an underwater makeover last year that has paid off by attracting some of the largest national rowing events in the country.”

The Cooper River’s Olympic-distance, 2,000-meter straightaway is widely known as one of the best rowing venues in the nation, home to numerous world-class regattas and the Cooper River Boathouse.

Upcoming Regattas on the Cooper River include:

May 24-26 Scholastic Rowing Association of America Regatta

July 7 – 16 USRowing Club Nationals

Spanning more than 346-acres through Collingswood, Haddon Township, Pennsauken and Cherry Hill, Cooper River Park has been Camden County’s gathering spot since it was created by the Works Progress Administration in 1936. Camden County is proud that the Cooper River has emerged as a premier destination for competitive rowing, adding to the diverse family-friendly attractions in our region. Cooper River Park was named a Great Place in New Jersey by the American Planning Association-New Jersey Chapter and continues to be one of the best greenspaces of the Delaware Valley.

For the complete regatta schedule and more information, visit www.camdencounty.com. For more information on this weekend’s Stotesbury Cup Regatta, visit https://stotesburycupregatta.com.