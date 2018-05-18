× Philadelphia Holds Event To Honor 100 Year-Olds

Philadelphia held its 18th annual Centenarian Celebration at the Sugar House Casino.

It`s an event that honors Philadelphian`s that will be 100 years-old and older this year. They are known at centenarians.

There are 564 in Philadelphia. That's 14 more than last year.

Philadelphia`s oldest man and woman to attend the event were at Mayor Jim Kenney's side as they cut a cake shaped like the number 100.

Doctor Eli Zebooker is 105 years-old and is the oldest man in Philadelphia to attend this event.

He`s lived in Philadelphia most of his life and is a World War II army veteran.

Zebooker says the secret to a long life is simple...

“Just breathe that`s all. As long as you`re breathing, you`re alive,” he said.

Goldye Johnson is 106 years-old and the oldest person overall to attend this event. She is a retired professor and librarian.

Her secret...

“Healthy food and good parental genes,” she said.

During the event, the centenarians got to take a picture with Mayor Kenney, eat, and enjoy some classic tunes.