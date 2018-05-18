× Authorities Continue Investigation Into Deadly School Bus Crash

New Jersey State Police are continuing to investigate what led to a school bus crash that left a teacher and student dead.

Officials say the bus was carrying fifth graders from East Brook Middle School on a field trip when it collided with a dump truck on Interstate 80 Thursday morning.

The bus landed in the interstate's center median.

There were 38 students and seven adults on the bus.

A teacher and student died and everyone else onboard was hurt.

Several of the injured are in critical condition and doctors had to perform operations on them last night.

The driver of the truck survived and medics took them to the hospital.

That bus was one of three that were taking students on a field trip to historic Waterloo Village, which is about five miles from where the crash took place.

The other two buses that were not involved returned the school. Parents and students were in disbelief.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy tweeted that he and his wife visited families and injured students at the hospital on Thursday.

The Paramus School District issued a statement saying their hearts go out to families of students.

Crisis counselors will be available at each school for students and staff.