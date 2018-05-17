Where To Get Your Royal Wedding & Preakness Headwear

It’s an exciting weekend with both the royal wedding and Preakness happening! If you find yourself looking for a certain accessory, Goorin Brothers Hat Shop has you covered.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

With all of the excitement, there are a number of themed parities happening around the city this weekend!

Shopping for the royal wedding? Try a cloche-shaped, asymmetrical brim hat.

"The royal wedding and English tea parties are really famous for their fascinators, big feathers and flowers so the bigger you go with that kind of accessory, the better," said shopkeeper Tyler Houchins.

As for Preakness, try a Pork Pie or Fedora. Dressed up, both options are equally perfect for a male or female to wear.

"Dressing up hats is really a way to add your personal stamp to it and make it your own."

The shop has a customization bar where you can add your own flare to the hat you pick. Go as big as you want with feathers and bands or as reserved as you wants with pins.

Want more information? Head to the shop at 1427 Walnut St or click here!