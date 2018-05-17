Food Network’s “Chopped” Star Talks Simple Cooking

*The following post is sponsored.

Alex Guarnaschelli joined us in the kitchen to talk easy and healthy meals with little to no ingredients.

Guarnaschelli showcased two dishes made with only three ingredients!

The first was a simple chili dish made with scallions, tomatoes and black beans cooked together.

"I love that play with scallions... using the white of the scallion in the base of the chili and then sprinkling the scallion greens on top as a garnish. It's just a great way to get a lot from three ingredients for all of us who want to cook something homemade, but get out of the kitchen in time to eat with our family."

The second meal was a chicken and quinoa bowl.

"This is something I literally would eat for breakfast, lunch or dinner... just cooked, fluffed quinoa with roasted or grilled chicken and a nice sprinkle of parsley on top. Super simple, delicious and clean."

As far as her professional career, Guarnaschelli is in the middle of shooting Chopped. The popular show is entering its tenth year. She's also opening a new restaurant this year.

"I have a 10-year-old daughter who sometimes seems smarter and more mature than I am so that's certainly a cool experience and that gets me inspired to kind of cook and work at home."

Guarnaschelli also partnered with Lysol for the launch of their new daily cleanser. Like her dishes, the cleanser only has three ingredients leaving behind no harsh chemical residue. Visit Lysol.com or Lysol's Facebook page for more information!