Wellness Wednesday with Justine Santaniello

The following post is sponsored.

This #WellnessWednesday, lifestyle and trend expert Justine Santaniello shares her favorite products guaranteed to help us look and feel our best this summer.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Let's start with healthy ways to indulge your cravings... meet the Premier Protein Peaches & Cream and Cookies & Cream Shakes. I Really love these, they are rich, sweet, and delicious. They are packed with 30 grams of protein and only have 160 calories and 1 gram of sugar. So you can enjoy these pre or post workout, really anytime. They have two new flavors, cookies and cream and peaches and cream. Visit PremierProtein.com for to find a store near you.

So when it comes to the snacks, here's ALDI Elevation by Milville Fruit & Nut Bars. They are super delicious, but what's cool about these is that they were just added to the BrandSpark International's 2018 Best New Product Awards. So these awards honor products in different categories where innovation is important to consumers and these won in the nut bar category. So really pretty cool, head to bestnewproductawards.com.

Moving onto the smile. If you have any issues with your smile, I recommend checking out the Invisalign clear aligners because they can fix small to more complex problem. Treatment is now up to two times faster with weekly aligner changes. Go to Invisalign.com to find a doctor near you. You can use their doctor locator feature to find anInvisalign trained doctor in your area.

JCPenney is an amazing one stop shop for your fitness and wellness needs... and with great price points. So this Zumba dvd set under fifty dollars. This blender here for forty dollars, you can whip up smoothies even spa stuff like this floral scented candle can help you relax and unwind. So everything you need all in one place. Head to JCPenney.com.

Now for some apps. OurPact is a parental control and family locator app that allows parents to manage their kids screen time by blocking texts and apps. It also gives parents alerts when their kids arrive or leave certain locations. There are web filters to block out adult content and what's great is that it works great with iOS and Android devices.Download OurPact from the iOS App Store or Google Play Store to create a free account.

Finally there's DaDaABC for my teachers out there. It's an english learning platform for kids that allows teachers to work from home. So while working as an online teacher, you're gaining international teaching experience but also diving into this interactive technology which is changing the way kids learn english. So something that you can feel good about and doing something good for the kids. Learn more at dadaabc.com/teacher/job.

And here's your list of products that will have you feeling good and looking good on this #WellnessWednesday.