Weekend Philler Episode 221

On this week’s episode of Weekend Philler, take you out to dinner in our special “phood” episode where we chose some of our favorite restaurant segments! We’ve got Romano’s Stromboli, McGillin’s Olde Ale House, Zwahlen’s Ice Cream, The Perky Cafe, Molly Malloy’s, and Pic-A-Lilli Inn!

Wow, that’s an action packed half hour. Thanks for tuning it to PHL17 at 6:30pm and 11:30pm on Saturday nights and letting us “phill” a little of your weekend.

Here are the clips:

If you love “the Philler” let us know! Please follow us on the Weekend Philler Instagram, the Weekend Philler Twitter or WEEKEND PHILLER’s FACEBOOK!!



For more Weekend Philler Episodes use this link.

What is Weekend Philler? Glad you asked