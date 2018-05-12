IN FOCUS: Breast Cancer Awareness, Research, and Fundraising

This week we focus on breast cancer awareness and what organizations and research institutions are doing that is new in our area.

According to experts, one in eight women will be diagnosed with the disease in her lifetime. Thousands of people gather in Philadelphia Mother’s Day weekend. The Susan G. Komen Philadelphia Race for the Cure brings together survivors and family and friends who have lost loved ones to breast cancer. The event is in its 28th year this year. Joining Jennifer for this Mother’s Day weekend show is Kristin Pritchard, a breast cancer survivor and Jennifer Leith, program director of grants and public policy for Komen Philadelphia. In addition, the legacy of Philadelphian Linda Creed, a name many people don’t know or may not recognize is being remembered with a nonprofit that bares this Hall of Fame songwriter’s name. Creed, who wrote and co-wrote top hits including “The Greatest Love of All” died of breast cancer at the age of just thirty-seven after a ten-year battle with the disease. We learn about her life and legacy and what the Linda Creed organization is doing now to bring resources and mammograms to women in our local community. Lisa Brownstein is a board member and its founder. Pat Bradley is board president. And, among those in the research and the medical arena – Dr. Preeti Sudheendra of MD Anderson Cancer Center at Cooper is with Jennifer to talk about breast cancer and specifically how the hospital is helping in the area of breast density and cancer detection. Dr. Qing Chen of the Wistar Institute shares her research on metastasis and breast cancer and its importance. “In Focus” is broadcast Saturdays at 6:30 AM on PHL17.