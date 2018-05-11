New Zip-line Course Opens In Fairmount Park

Posted 9:57 AM, May 11, 2018, by , Updated at 09:56AM, May 11, 2018

The adventure course company, TreeTop Quest, is opening a new zip line obstacle course in Fairmount Park.

It`s made up of 40 obstacles and almost 20 zip-lines that can take you as high as 60 feet off the ground.

There are different levels for beginners and experienced.

"We teach you how to use all the equipment and we send you out in the tress,” said Scott Ireland, who is the operations manager. “It’s entirely self-guided.”

Ireland said they built the course because the city was looking for ways to bring more people to the park.

“We are 15 minutes from Center City,” he said. “And a lot of people don`t get the opportunity to get out of the city and experience something like this.”

PHL 17's Khiree Stewart gave it a try!

Click here for more information.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s