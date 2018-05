Summertime is almost here, but first meet this lovely pup named Summer!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Summer is a eight-year-old beagle mix who is looking for a home to call her own. She was found abandoned and currently resides at the Providence Animal Center in Media, PA.

She's great with other pets, very friendly, excellent in the car and is perfect for a home with children. For more information on Summer click here.