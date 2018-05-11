80th Jefferson Dad Vail Regatta Kicks Off Along Schuylkill River

Posted 10:05 AM, May 11, 2018, by , Updated at 10:04AM, May 11, 2018

The 80th Jefferson Dad Vail Regatta kicked off along the Schuylkill River on Friday.

It's a two day race that's become a Philadelphia tradition. It’s now the largest college regatta in North America.

Thousands of athletes from more than 100 colleges and universities from all across the country and Canada will compete.

There will be limited parking along Kelly drive.

Officials said that drivers should follow the signs to park in different lots throughout Fairmount Park and they can take a shuttle bus to the racecourse.

PHL 17's Khiree Stewart was live along the Schuylkill River and delivered live reports!

