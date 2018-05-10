Gift Giving Made Easy This Mother’s Day

*The following post is sponsored.

Lifestyle Expert Limor Suss shares how you can make mom’s gift getting and giving easier than ever.

A lot of the time siblings will team up to give mom something special for Mother's Day, but the hard part is actually getting your siblings to cough up the cash they owe you.

A simple solution available right at your fingertips? Zelle. Zelle allows you to send and receive money in a matter of minutes. Ninety-five million people already have access to Zelle through their banks.

There's three simple steps:

1. Open your bank's app and look for Zelle.

2. Send or request payments from your friends and family using their phone number or email address.

3. Choose the amount you want to send or receive.

If the recipient is already enrolled with Zelle, the money will go directly into their account. If they aren't enrolled yet, it's a few simple steps to get started. The money will go straight from your bank to theirs even if you use different banks.

If you don't see Zelle in your banking app, there's also a stand alone app you can download.

Happy Mother's Day!