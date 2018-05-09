Mother’s Day DIY Ideas

*The following post is sponsored.

Last year consumers planned to spend more than $23.6 billion dollars on Mother’s Day gifts and this year may be no different. Save the cash and make mom something with love!

Something homemade may go a lot further than a store-bought gift. It may be time to skip the gift cards. Experts believe personalized gifts make this holiday much more special for moms.

"When you use your inspiration and creativity to make something, it's so much more important and means so much more than something that's bought off a shelf. The Paper and Packaging How Life Unfolds campaign is all about giving paper and packaging a second life," said TV Host George Oliphant.

For example, Oliphant talked about turning a gift box into a light box. For those instructions and more ideas click here!