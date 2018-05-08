Freebies Available This Week For Teachers, Nurses and You!

If you like free stuff then you’re in luck. Several businesses are offering deals you can grab without reaching for the wallet. It’s partly because it’s National Teacher Appreciation Day and National Nurses Week. But even if you aren’t a teacher or nurse, there’s still some freebies for you.

Chipotle: It's buy one get one for teachers at Chipotle. The company is thanking those who fill minds with knowledge as they fill their stomachs with burritos. Starting that 3PM until close on Tuesday, May 8th, teachers, faculty and staff with valid school ID get BOGO on burrito, bowls, salads, and orders of tacos. Learn more at Chipotle.com/teacherappreciation.

Barre3 Philadelphia: Locally, Barre3 Rittenhouse is celebrating National Nurses Week by offering free classes to local nurses all week long. If you've never heard of barre3 think a mix of barre and yoga. I've taken a few classes... wow are they empowering and a great way to let go of the stress. So nurses, call their studio at (267) 639-6704 to reserve your spot and enjoy your downward dog.

Häagen-Dazs: Its free cone day on Tuesday! Join them for the celebration on May 8th at a participating shop near you. Enjoy a mini cone completely on the ice cream brand. This year marks the 10th anniversary of Häagen-Dazs honey bee support. In a company statement they say the free cone day is an opportunity to say thank you to their loyal fans, as they continue to recognize the pollinators that make their ice cream possible. So save the bees by eating free ice cream, from 4PM- 8PM at a shop near you!

MOD Pizza: "Teachers feed the heart of our community." On May 8th, MOD Pizza is offering 50% off pizza or salad for Teacher Appreciation week, at all locations with a teacher ID.

*Participation can vary- One of the easiest way to find out what deals are happening, check social media channels of locally- owned businesses.*