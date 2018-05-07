× Police Investigating Death Of Temple Student

Philadelphia Police are investigating the death of a Temple University student.

Officials identified the student as 21 year-old Daniel Duignam.

Police say that someone found Duignam dead inside his off-campus apartment along the 1700 block of Diamond Street on Saturday night.

Officials say someone shot him several times. Investigators say they do not think it's a random act.

Temple University released a statement expressing their condolences to Duignam's family and friends.

In a Facebook post, the Temple University Student Government Association said that it's been a difficult year for students and they've dealt with multiple tragedies involving gun violence.

Duignam is the grandson of former Tatamy Mayor Luke Duignam.

Temple said it's increasing patrols around the campus.

Call police if you have any information that can help.