IN FOCUS: Tailgates Tackle Hunger, Project Home, and The Sunday Love Project

This week we focus on hunger and food insecurity in the tri-state area.

Among the nonprofits doing what they can to help tackle the issue is “Tailgates Tackle Hunger.” They are present at professional league games at the Phillies and Eagles in the parking lots during tailgating. And, their mission is a simple one but has a profound impact – raising awareness about repurposing food to feed those who don’t have enough to eat. Joining Jennifer from the organization is Kerri Marin, it’s executive director and Therese Williams, founder of “Tailgates Tackle Hunger.” That organization is also extending its reach to help those dealing with homelessness, specifically from Project Home in Philadelphia. Carol Thomas, director of homeless services for Project Home and Chef Andy Marin from Community College of Philadelphia talk about how they are working together to also to help tackle the issue. And, wrapping up the show with Jennifer is the Margaux Murphy, founder of the Sunday Love Project who started buying meals for the homeless four years ago and now serves home-cooked lunches to more than two-hundred people each Sunday. What she’s doing now and how she’s seeking to get more people involved - is shared on “In Focus.” “In Focus” is broadcast Saturdays at 6:30 AM on PHL17.