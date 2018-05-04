We’re getting close to the summer season of swimsuits, vacation and travel. If you’re looking for quick foods that can help you get into summer shape then Registered Dietitian Carissa Bealert has the tips for you with her ‘Wonderful Foods for Summer’.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

"You might be watching what you eat with your eyes on summer, so here are a few delicious foods to include in your diet. Move over Greek yogurt, because Muuna has reimagined cottage cheese with its nine rich and creamy fruit-on-the-bottom flavors that are high in protein, low in sugar, a good source of calcium with potassium. They’re loaded with 14-19 grams of protein per serving plus now they’re powered probiotic B Lactis. Check out the 3 new flavors - Raspberry, Vanilla and Black Cherry. I love the convenience of the 5.3 oz single servings for a quick breakfast or on-the-go snack. For more head to muuna.com."

I know nuts are good for weight management, but are they all created equal?

"I’m a fan of Wonderful Pistachios because they are known as the as the Skinny Nut. For about 100 calories you can enjoy 30 nuts. It has more pieces per serving than any other tree nut. Plus there’s something new to enjoy - New Wonderful Pistachio Natural Raw. These pistachios are the closest that we can get to snacking straight from Wonderful Pistachios’ orchards. No roasting or salting takes place and they are a great option for those looking to add more plant protein to their daily diet. For more head to their website at getcrackin.com."

Antioxidants are good for our bodies year round, so how can we insure we’re getting those?

"I want you to get antioxidants without added sugars and fillers. Reach for POM Wonderful and you’ll get those antioxidants plus something totally refreshing. While antioxidants can be found in many fruits and vegetables, an in vitro study at UCLA found that pomegranate juice has, on average, more antioxidant capacity than red wine, grape juice, or green tea. Each 8 oz bottle of POM Wonderful contains the juice of two whole pomegranates, no added sugar, fillers or preservatives. POM Wonderful 100% Pomegranate Juice is a good source of potassium, an important electrolyte for healthy muscles if you’re working on your summer body by exercising! Head to pomwonderful.com for more."