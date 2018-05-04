What To Cook This Cinco De Mayo With Chef Dennis Ortiz

Planning on celebrating Cinco De Mayo but not sure what to make? Well Chef Dennis Ortiz from Cooking With Love showed PHL17’s Jennifer Lewis-Hall and Chandler Lutz some great recipes for the holiday that doesn’t involve a cheat day in your diet.

Chef's menu consists of his infamous smoked chipotle chicken tacos with homemade tortillas and a tomato and avocado salad. This meal requires simple ingredients and is easy to make at home. It's healthy because Chef Ortiz works with the American Heart and Stroke Association to promote clean cooking.

For his homemade tortillas, he recommends trying Masa Brosa Instant Corn Masa. Add a cup of the corn flour and water, and viola your tortilla is ready to press and heat. The flour is considered a whole grain and will make for a complete meal. The chicken for the tacos is a lean protein and all Chef did was get boneless, skinless chicken thighs, braised them in chicken stock, chopped up chipotle peppers and added salt, pepper and cumin. After its cooked, shred it up and it's ready to go.

For the tomato and avocado salad, here's Chefs ingredient list:

4 tomatoes (medium diced into squares)

1 Hass Avocado (diced)

1/2 Red Onion (Small-diced)

1/2 bunch of Cilantro (chopped)

1 Jalapeno (sliced) *optional

Juice from 1 Lime

Mix it all up and you have a perfect avocado salad that can be added to the tacos or on its own!

Chef Ortiz says it will take less than an hour to make both delicious dishes in your kitchen. So not you can justify the margarita with a healthy meal this Cinco De Mayo!