These $168 jeans won’t cover your legs – but they do have pockets

LOS ANGELES - It's common for some jeans to come pre-distressed - made to look like they are your favorite pair and you've owned them for years.

This week, Los Angeles-based denim company Carmar took that look to a whole new level and introduced "Extreme Cut Out" jeans.

They feature huge cutouts on the front and back, with strips of fabric over the knees and a zip fly on the front.

The jeans cost $168, and the Carmar website is already sold out. You can request them by email.

As you'd expect, the jeans were widely mocked online.