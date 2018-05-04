Nutrition Tips To Fuel You Up For The Summer

If a 5K is on your calendar or your kids are lacing up for a busy season of summer sports, Registered Dietitian Nutritionist Carissa Bealert shares her tips to make sure you are fueled to perform at your best.

"Let’s start with hydration, which is something we need to think about before, during and after exercise. Even a 2% dehydration can decrease performance – and that’s why I love BODYARMOR and BODYARMOR LYTE sports drink.

BODYARMOR Sports Drink is a premium, sports drink that provides superior hydration. It is packed with electrolytes, coconut water and vitamins. It's also low in sodium and high in potassium. BODYARMOR contains natural flavors and sweeteners and no colors from artificial sources.

And for those looking for all of the benefits of a sports drink but lower in calories - choose BODYARMOR LYTE. It’s a natural, low-calorie sports drink with potassium-packed electrolytes, coconut water, vitamins and nothing artificial. It’s naturally sweetened and has only 20 calories per serving.

BODYARMOR LYTE is available in 4 great-tasting flavors – Blueberry Pom and Orange Citrus are just hitting shelves now. BODYARMOR and BODYARMOR LYTE are available in six packs at Wegmans and Target. Check out drinkBODYARMOR.com."

So I am seeing potatoes here, and we are talking about nutrition. What makes potatoes great for athletes?

"Well potatoes are carbs and we know that carbohydrates are important for exercise. They are our bodies and our brains fuel. Potatoes provide the carbohydrates, potassium, and energy you need to perform at your best.

Potatoes are more energy–packed than any other popular vegetable with 3 grams of complete protein and more potassium than a banana. They work great for a pre-run meal and compared to spaghetti or brown rice, potatoes have as much if not more of several essential vitamins and minerals. Plus don’t forget the key potassium.

Here I have my purple potato smoothie for a pre or post workout meal and a baked potato, which is the perfect easy side for a pre-run meal. To get this recipe and more visit PotatoGoodness.com/Performance."