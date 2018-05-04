Adopt a Pet: Gracie

This pup is ready for a new best friend. Could it be you?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Meet Gracie, this sweet girl is a gentle giant.

Gracie is a 6-year-old cane corso mix that would make a great addition to any home.

She loves to be around people and play outside. Gracie has a relaxed personality and would do great in a family with older kids. She has basic obedience skills and is up to date on all vaccinations. Gracie has done well with her foster family but is ready to settle into a forever home.

If interested, visit Noah's Ark Rescue Project and Sanctuary to learn more about Gracie.