Weekend Philler Episode 220

On this week's episode of Weekend Philler, we look at some beautiful floral arrangements at Petit Jardin en Ville, help animals without eating animals at No Harm No Fowl with HousePaws Mobile Veterinary Service, Norma's, and The Square Meal, learn how Czerw's Kielbasa makes its famous kielbasa and perogies, meet famous voice actress Sandy Fox, talk to Heather Langenkamp, talk about heavy metal with Decibel Magazine, and put on a show with Harmony Theater!

Wow, that's an action packed half hour. Thanks for tuning it to PHL17 at 6:30pm and 11:30pm on Saturday nights and letting us "phill" a little of your weekend.

Here are the clips:

