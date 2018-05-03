Gift Guide: Mother’s Day

*The following post is sponsored.

May means Mother’s Day! Emmy Award-Winning Consumer Tech Journalist Jennifer Jolly shared some tech-savy gifts for any mom.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

First up, a technological twist on the classic gift of flowers. FTD creates one-of-a-kind bouquets and makes them available right at your fingertips.

If your mom has more of a sweet tooth, Shari's Berries has some scrumptious Mother's Day treats. How does gourmet dipped berries with chocolate chips and pink shimmer sugar sound? Place an order at berries.com.

For Mother Hen looking to protect her brood, Canary has an all-in-one home security solution. The device has an HD camera, siren, air monitor and one-touch access to first responders.

"No fancy installation needed. You just set it on a shelf or table, connect it to the Internet and you are done."

What about the moms with the never ending To-Do list? iRobot's Roomba 690 robot vacuum.

"Clear the schedule for fun, while it cleans the floors effortlessly and automatically. Fantastic gift that keeps on giving year after year."

If your mom is a music lover or likes to jam out while exercising, Ultimate Ears may be an option. The Ultimate Ears Megablast has Amazon's Alexa built right inside. There's a battery life up to 16 hours so the party never stops!

Looking for a more sentimental gift? Checkout Minted.

"This is design marketplace that celebrates moms everywhere with photo art gifts created by independent makers from around the world."

For more information on all of these gifts visit thunknews.com/moms.