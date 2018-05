× Freight Train Derails on Amtrak Line

On Thursday morning, Amtrak crews worked to move a Norfolk Southern train car that derailed and flipped on its side.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday night and caused delays along Amtrak’s Northeast corridor and SEPTA’s Wilmington/Newark line.

The train was heading south and was carrying stones.

Officials say no one was injured.

