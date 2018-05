Lotus Beauty Spa Co-Owner Rasheena Stewart offers three tips to keep natural hair healthy and beautiful!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

First, shampoo and condition your hair once a week. Remember to deep condition your hair once a month!

Next, trim your hair regularly. Stewart recommends trimming it every 8-10 weeks.

Lastly, professionals recommend you wrap your hair every night with a silk or satin scarf.

Lotus Beauty Spa is a full service hair salon with nail services located in Wyncote.